New awareness campaign set to remind Texas drivers to check their airbags

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) - If you get behind the wheel, you're being reminded to check if your airbags are working properly especially during these hot days.

"The Takata airbag is serious. Especially in climates like Texas where we have higher heat and humidity. So the risk is much greater and we're trying to get that awareness out to all consumers so that we can prevent any accidents or tragedies happening," the Manager of Services and Parts at FCA Dallas Frank Lasaster shared.

Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram are initiating "Airbag Recall Repair Month" this September. It is a new awareness campaign encouraging drivers to replace their Takata airbags. Street teams are planned to be at local events to help drivers check their vehicles for open recalls.

"Especially as we're approaching labor day weekend and consumers are going to be on the roads more, we'd like to get as many completed as possible before they get to traveling on the holiday," Lasaster said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are 1.7 million vehicles on the road in Texas with these dangerous recalled airbags.

"I realized that it was very important to get these airbags taken care of. It was a big safety feature and I thought that now was the time to get in here and get it taken care of," customer Larry Serafin said.

You can get your airbags replaced at your local dealership by scheduling a free repair that takes about an hour.

"There's no reason to wait. We can get it done quickly. We have the parts, we have dedicated technicians, we have extended hours, and we can complete this repair very quickly and conveniently for customers," Lasaster explained.