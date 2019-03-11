Neon Desert returns for ninth year, lineup to be announced Friday

Neon Desert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso's premiere Downtown concert will return for its ninth year this Memorial Day weekend, and tickets are already on sale.

Neon Desert announced the festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26. The concert promoters will be announcing the festival's full lineup this Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. The big reveal will also include the 2019 headliners and acts broken down day by day.

The festival has hosted over 200,000 attendees in the first eight years with over 30,000 fans attending in last year's festival alone.

The festival released a limited number of discounted early-bird passes online at neondesert.com. Two-day General Admission passes start at $99, with J&K VIP tickets available for $250 and J&K Platinum VIP for $500.