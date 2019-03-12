Music Under the Stars scaled back for 2019 season

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Increased federal budget cuts and the redevelopment of Cohen Stadium means that El Paso's longtime summer concert series, Music Under the Stars, will be limited to only four dates this summer which will all feature local artists.

All of this year's concerts will be held at the Chamizal National Memorial with local acts that must submit applications through March 25 on the Museum and Cultural Affair Department (MCAD) website.

The National Park Service advised MCAD last year that federal budget restrictions meant that the park would be unable to handle larger scale programming or larger crowds that are typically associated with touring acts.

"Throughout our 36-year history of Music Under the Stars, we have seen changes in the audience as well as the program. This year, we have decided to use this free concert series as a way to spotlight talented musicians in El Paso," said Ismael Acosta, MCAD's Production and Marketing Coordinator.

The deadline to submit applications is at 6 p.m. MST March 25. Late or incomplete submissions will not be considered. All applications should be submitted via the online application process. Interested musicians will be able to complete their application and submit samples of their work at mcad.elpasotexas.gov/opportunities.