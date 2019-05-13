BarFly parking lot murder trial underway Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Moises Galvan [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. RJ Franco/Courtesy Photo [ + - ]

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing former Montwood High football standout and injuring another man in the parking lot of a now-shuttered East El Paso bar in 2017 is underway.

Moises Galvan is charged with murder in the shooting death of Rogelio "R.J." Franco, 22, in the parking lot of BarFly on Montwood and George Dieter during the early hours of Sunday, January 29, 2017. A second man, identified as David Ortega, 22, was also shot and injured during the incident.

According to police, it began when a fight began inside the bar and spilled over into the parking lot. Off-duty officers who were working security at the bar chased after Galvan and took him into custody immediately.

Franco was a former football player at Montwood High School who was described by family and his former coach Chuck Veliz as an outgoing and kind-hearted man with a bright future ahead of him. He was attending El Paso Community College at the time of his death.

Galvan has been in the custody of the El Paso County Detention Center on a $1.5 million bond since the shooting more than two years ago.

Opening arguments in the case began Friday in Judge Marcos Lizarraga's District 168th Court. The trial resumes Monday morning at 10 a.m.