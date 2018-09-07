Multiple outages leave more than 2,000 without power in Central El Paso

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. COURTESY IMAGE The El Paso Electric logo mmurphy@abqjournal.com Tue Apr 23 10:32:59 -0600 2013 1366734779 FILENAME: 151311.jpg

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - About 2,000 Central El Paso homes are without power this morning.

The El Paso Electric Power Outage Map shows three outages south of I-10 between Cotton and U.S. 54.

Two outages are closer to Cotton Street and are affecting more than 1,500 customers.

Another outage is close to the Chamizal and U.S. 54 and is affecting more than 500 customers.

El Paso Electric said on Twitter that it has crews en route to restore power and will also investigate the cause of the outages.

KTSM will update you as we get more information.