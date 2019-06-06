Motorcyclist killed in Wednesday night crash on Montana

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was killed in a crash on Montana Wednesday night.

The crash happened before midnight at the intersection of Montana and Desert Meadows.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and man and woman were riding a motorcycle when it fell near the intersection. As they tried to get up they were hit by another vehicle.

The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to Del Sol Medical Center in stable condition.

This is a developing story and KTSM will update more information becomes available.