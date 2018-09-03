Motorcycle crash shuts down I-10E at Hawkins

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: TXDOT

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A motorcycle accident on I-10 East at Hawkins shut down the interstate Monday morning.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m.

Emergency responders could be seen loading a person into an ambulance.

El Paso Police are on the scene directing traffic. Only the far right lane is open. Expect delays. Drivers should consider Montana or the Border Highway as alternate routes.

Stay with KTSM as this story develops.