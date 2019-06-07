More than 2,700 East El Paso customers without electricity

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - UPDATE: Power has been restored.

EARLIER:

El Paso Electric crews are working to restore electricity to more than 2,700 East El Paso customers.

According to the company, the outage was reported just before 2 p.m. Friday.

A total of 2,760 homes and businesses in the Rojas area are being affected.

Officials have not released the cause of the outage or when power is expected to return.

According to the El Paso Electric website, typical restoration time is about three hours or less.