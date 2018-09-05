More than 10,000 letters urge Texas to return the gray wolf to West Texas

Courtesy of the El Paso Sierra Club Photo Courtesy of the El Paso Sierra Club

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The El Paso Sierra Club Group is trying to return the gray wolf to wilderness areas and protected areas of West Texas.

The group sent about 10,372 letters of people asking the executive director of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to support the plan to return the wolves to Texas. They also sent a list of 4,628 names of people who support the movement.

"We believe that it is critical to the future of our ecosystem and the citizens of our state to preserve and protect all parts of the ecosystem," said El Paso Sierra Club Group Chair Laurence Gibson, a former UTEP music professor and the former El Paso Symphony Orchestra's longtime concertmaster, in a letter to Smith.

You can find out more about the "Return of the Wolf" initiative on its Facebook page.