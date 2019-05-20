More people use pools as bathrooms thank you may think

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Living in the middle of the desert, nowhere near an ocean means, many in the Borderland turn to pools to cool down. However, that pool might not be as sanitary as you may think.

A Certified Pool Operator at True Cost Pool Supplies in El Paso said the city has a lot of pools, but keeping them clean can be a challenge with dirt, pet hair and dirty people all being a factor.

"You have the dirt you have the vegetation you have the people and you have the dogs what people don't know is even a normal sized dog is going to be equal to about 40 people going into a pool and eating everything up," said Jonathan Sanotoscoy with True Cost Pool Supplies.

According to Sanotoscoy the best thing you can do is have your pool water tested at a pool shop. They test for hardness and calcium build up, how old the water is and how many chemicals are in the water. Every time someone or something goes into a pool it eliminates the chemicals meant to keep it clean.

A survey done by Sachs Media Group shows:

43% of Texans reported using a swimming pool as a bathtub, which includes either going swimming as a substitute for showering or rinsing off in a pool after exercise or yard work.

42% of Texans reported that they've peed in the pool as an adult.

12% of Texans reported that they would wait 1 hour or less after having diarrhea before going to a swimming pool.

"If you can afford to get an outdoor shower they have portable ones now it's going to help a lot when they go in," said Santoscoy.

So remember before jumping in a pool this summer remember to be courteous and clean up before dirtying up the pool.