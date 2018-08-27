Monday's Weather: heating up and drying out

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by: Miguel Vigil

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) - The Sun City didn't register much rain over the weekend, and it doesn't look like we will see much this week.

Westerly winds followed by high pressure will bring seasonably hot mostly dry weather across southern New Mexico and West Texas Monday through Saturday with only slight chances for thunderstorms mainly over the mountain areas.

Highs will be close to or at triple digit heat this entire week, so make sure to stay hydrated.

Thunderstorms will increase across the Borderland early next week as humid and unstable air flows back into the region.