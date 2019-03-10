Migrant families invited to visit interactive Juarez museum Video

Cd. Juarez, Mex. (KTSM) - Our sister city of Ciudad Juarez invited migrant children and their families who are being housed in the Bachilleres Gym were invited to visit the city's interactive museum called "La Rodadora."

Organizers of the outing say this is a way for the families to get a break from the hospitality center they've been staying at for more than three weeks while they seek asylum in the U.S. Most of the children had never been to a museum before Saturday's visit.