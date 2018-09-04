Microsoft Office 365 email not working? You are not alone.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - If your email just did not want to cooperate this morning, you were not the only one.

Microsoft Office 365 was experiencing outages through Texas and Florida on Tuesday morning, according to Down Detector, a website that specializes in identifying servers being down.

The Down Dectector website shows the outages were mostly concentrated around Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Tampa, Fla. The map also showed El Paso experiencing difficulties.

The outage was also reported by Newsweek.