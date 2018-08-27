Michelle Lujan Grisham visits the Borderland Video

More politicians seem to be visiting more counties and small towns.

Sunday the democratic candidate for New Mexico Governor visited the borderland.

Michelle Lujan Grisham along with dozens of other politicians are visiting New Mexico's 33 counties. She started the tour in Anthony then headed to Sunland Park on Sunday.

Grisham met with locals supporting her and showed her support for local democratic politicians.

She is calling this the job and leadership tour. She talked about having a good relationship with Mexico, to help the economy, and talked about giving educators more funding so that teachers can focus on teaching.

Locals including Sunland Park's police chief say it's exciting to see more politicians coming to the area.

"It shows that politicians have not forgotten the community. And hopefully when the promises are made, they get carried out. Because this community is such a good community. It's a safe community," said Sunland Park Police Chief Javier Guerra.

Grisham is running against Republican Steve Pearce. He is the U.S. Representative for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District and has been since 2011. According to his voting record, he's been an advocate for the armed forces and national security. He has said his goal is to keep criminals in prison.

Current New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez' term is up which is why she is not running for re-election.

