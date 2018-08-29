Trend of more El Paso students going without vaccines has medical professionals concerned Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Measles has spread to at least 22 states, including Texas, with more than 120 cases nationwide surpassing the number recorded last year.

El Paso hasn't had a reported case of measles since 1993 but some local health professionals are concerned as data shows a trend of more families across El Paso County requesting vaccine exemptions.

According to the Texas Department of Health Services, during the 2016-2017 school year 0.23 percent of students in El Paso County put in a conscientious exemption for vaccines. That number jumped to 0.30 percent for the 2017-2018 school year. That is twice as many as recorded just seven years ago, with 0.15 percent for 2011-2012.

Students are still registering for school and able to file exemptions so the current numbers this school year are unclear.

Michele Doonan, a registered nurse for Ysleta ISD's Comprehensive Care Center, said this is a concerning trend.

"I hope the children get vaccinated so they don't have to suffer the disease of measles and get hospitalized and are very ill," Doonan said.

She said families most commonly request an exemption due to religious reasons but students can also get exempt for medical reasons.

For those that could physically get vaccinated, Doonan hopes parents will consider the increased risk of infection if their child goes without a vaccine.

"Every parent has the right to not vaccinate their child but in my professional opinion every child should be vaccinated in the state of Texas," Doonan explained.

Doonan said most vaccines cost between $10 to $15.