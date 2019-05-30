Max Grossman responds to City of El Paso, Mayor Margo's 'settlement proposal' statements

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso preservationist Max Grossman and Houston businessman J.P. Bryan responded to the City of El Paso and Mayor Dee Margo on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the City issued a public response to the arena settlement proposal from Grossman and Bryan that was delivered last Thursday. The response addressed three issues the preservationists offered and refuted them in a separate news release.

On Wednesday, Grossman and Bryan said in an email the City "has become detached from the facts that are at the heart of the dispute over the fate of Duranguito."

The email accuses the City is trying to force a sports arena on the voters, instead of repairing the Abraham Chavez Theater, which they claim would fulfill the Quality of Life bond requirements. They also said the City hasn't even tried to find funds to save Duranguito.

Grossman and Bryan also suggest the City makes land available on airport land to private developers who "will seize the moment" and build an arena without tax dollars.

Here is a detailed look at exactly the preservationists' counterpoints:

The City's first bullet point in its New Release states that renovating the Abraham Chavez Theater will not "fulfill the expectations of the community." The expectations of the community were clearly expressed when the voters in 2012 approved bonds for a multipurpose performing arts and entertainment facility. What the City actually wants to deliver to the voters is a sports arena, which is a far cry from a performing arts and entertainment center. Bait-and-switch is the how the voters were duped in 2012. All that actually needs to be done to "fulfill the expectations of the community" is to bring the Abraham Chavez Theater up to current standards, which can be achieved at a fraction of the cost to build a sports arena.

The City's second bullet point in its News Release rejects creating an historic district that would include Duranguito for lack of financial viability and speaks of "demolition by neglect." The City's institutional memory is dim indeed. In 1998, the City commissioned an archeological study of Duranguito, the results of which were reaffirmed in 2017 by a second study that was conducted by El Paso County. The experts identified numerous buildings that are eligible for listing on the National Historic Register. If the City had taken the lead and encouraged owners to register their properties, owners would have become eligible for federal and state tax credits and other financial incentives to rehabilitate their historic properties. Registration is the key to bringing these buildings back to their former glory. Even after it acquired most of the historic properties, the City has refused to take any action to register the buildings because this would prevent demolition for a sports arena. For the record, there is zero suggestion in our proposal that the City "invest an unknown number of millions of dollars for public uses, including low revenue private and/or nonprofit uses."

The City's third bullet point in its News Release is, perhaps, the most ludicrous. The voters do not have a contract with the City to build a sports arena. The contract with the voters is for a multipurpose performing arts and entertainment center. This promise can be and should be fulfilled by renovating the Abraham Chavez Theater. Further, the City has ample land around the airport that could be used for a sports arena developed by private investors. The City needs tenants for its vacant airport land. Austin is leasing land to private developers to build and operate a soccer stadium and El Paso can do the same. If a sports arena is the fulfillment of community expectations, as the City likes to say, then private developers will seize the moment if the City makes airport land available. Tax dollars are not needed if the demand for a sports arena is actually as strong as the City claims. Further, using FAA Regulations to sidestep the use of airport property for an arena is a red herring. FAA Regulations do restrict the height of buildings close to the airport but that issue can be avoided by choosing the proper site and selecting an appropriate design. We feel that the airport is an ideal site and that developers should shoulder the burden for their own investments. There are many cities today, including Austin, that are refusing to pay for sports arenas and stadiums with bond money, and for good reason.

The email also accuses Mayor Margo of not even trying to talk to either Grossman or Bryan during mediation. The mayor on Tuesday accused Bryan of not even showing up to mediation, which was true, but he was available by phone and Grossman was present, the email said.

Grossman and Bryan also included their original settlement proposal, which is included below: