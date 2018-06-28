Man wanted in 2017 murder at West El Paso motel

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Texas DPS

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Police need your help finding a man wanted for a murder at a West El Paso motel last year.

According to police, Keith Boynes, 46, allegedly killed George Lewis, 47, at the Mesa Inn on August 26, 2017.

As KTSM previously reported, a motel employee found Lewis's body in one of the rooms and called the police.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

"The circumstances surrounding the death of the individual were suspicious," EPPD Spokesman Darrel Petry said at the scene.

Texas DPS added Boynes to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List and is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to his capture. All tips are guaranteed anonymous.

According to a news release, he is now wanted for murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Officials say Boynes has a criminal history including criminal sexual conduct, aggravated assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of weapons, and burglary.

Boynes is described as 6'1 and about 270 pounds. He has a history of using aliases and may be living under a different name, officials say.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to notify authorities using one of the following methods: