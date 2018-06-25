Man Suspected of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend Arrested in Juarez

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. EPPD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Police announced the arrest in the murder of Sylvia Guerrero, 20, who was shot to death inside her Upper Valley apartment on Sunday, June 3.

According to police, Zachary Zamora, 22, was taken into custody in Juarez and was turned over to authorities in the United States with the help of U.S. Customs and Border Protections officers and the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive task force around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Zamora is suspected of shooting Guerrero, who was his ex-girlfriend, inside an apartment in the 5400 block of Ridge in the Upper Valley. Police allege he broke into her apartment where she was staying and shot her before fleeing to Mexico.

Zamora is charged with one count of murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and several outstanding traffic warrants. His bonds totaled $3,000,291.