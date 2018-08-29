Man rescued from canal at US-Mexico Border near Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A man was rescued from a Central El Paso water canal near the U.S.-Mexico Border on Wednesday morning.

The rescue happened a little before 3 a.m. The El Paso Fire Department and Border Patrol were on the scene near the 1000 block of S. El Paso Street.

According to fire supervisors we spoke to, he was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

On Tuesday, a water recovery took place in the Lower Valley. The bodies of two men were pulled out of the canal.