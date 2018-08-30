Man rescued after rappelling off Downtown El Paso bridge, jumping into canal Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Border Patrol agents rescued a man from nearly drowning after he reportedly rappelled off a Downtown El Paso bridge and jumped into a canal Wednesday night.

According to a news release, agents spotted the man rappelling off of the Paso Del Norte Bridge at about 10 p.m.

Officials say the 31-year-old man from Mexico had walked across the bridge for inspection before grabbing a rope once he was near the American side of the river.

Once he saw agents responding, he then jumped into the canal.

According to a news release, the man was in distress and had trouble keeping his head above water. Agents then pulled him out of the canal using a rescue rope.

The man received medical attention before being taken to a Border Patrol station for immigration proceedings.