Man rescued after rappelling off Downtown El Paso bridge, jumping into canal
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Border Patrol agents rescued a man from nearly drowning after he reportedly rappelled off a Downtown El Paso bridge and jumped into a canal Wednesday night.
According to a news release, agents spotted the man rappelling off of the Paso Del Norte Bridge at about 10 p.m.
Officials say the 31-year-old man from Mexico had walked across the bridge for inspection before grabbing a rope once he was near the American side of the river.
Once he saw agents responding, he then jumped into the canal.
According to a news release, the man was in distress and had trouble keeping his head above water. Agents then pulled him out of the canal using a rescue rope.
The man received medical attention before being taken to a Border Patrol station for immigration proceedings.
