Man hit, killed on I-10 East Wednesday night was part of group crossing freeway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The man who was struck by vehicles and killed on Interstate 10 East Wednesday night was crossing the freeway with a group, police said.

The man who has been identified as a Columbian national in his 50s.

Police said a group of people was crossing I-10 from south to north when the man was struck by a vehicle. Four other vehicles hit the man including a tractor-trailer.

The man died at the scene police said.

This is the 29th traffic fatality this year and 12th pedestrian fatality, five of which have been on I-10, police said.