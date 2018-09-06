Man gets 20 years in prison for plotting attack on NMSU Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - The son of a Boston police captain has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for plotting a terrorist attack at New Mexico State University.

On Monday, a judge signed off on a plea deal for 25-year-old Alexander Ciccolo, whose case dates back to 2015.

According to court documents obtained by KTSM, Ciccolo was turned over to the FBI by his own father, Robert (Bob) Ciccolo. The documents show the father said, "I'm a cop, you can't tell me you are going to commit crimes and expect me to not take action."

The 39 pages of court filings detail Ciccolo's life from his birth, his parent's divorce and Ciccolo's mental health therapy, which included treatment for ADHD.

The documents show Ciccolo planned a plot against NMSU, a police station in Columbus, NM and a gay-friendly bar in Las Cruces.

Ciccolo planned to set off improvised explosive devices using pressure cookers and Molotov cocktails at NMSU's cafeteria and exchanged the information with undercover FBI agents. The documents say Ciccolo talked about putting bits of Styrofoam in the Molotov cocktails to make it stick to flesh better.

Ciccolo reportedly became interested in Islam and took the alias Ali Al Amriki. On one account, Ciccolo posted a photo of the Boston Marathon Bomber which read "Justice for Jahar Keep the Hope" on social media, according to court documents.










