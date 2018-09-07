Courtesy of EPPD Adrian Amaya

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A man was arrested Thursday night in connection with the death of a toddler in June.

The El Paso Police Department said Adrian Amaya, 24, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in the 11200 block of Pebble Hills and charged with Capital Murder in the death of a 3-year-old boy.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $500,000 bond.

In June, police responded to a welfare check in the 11500 block of Spencer where a child was having trouble breathing. When they arrived the child had been taken to Del Sol Medical Center where he died.

At the time police called the death suspicious and an investigation began.

Police have not given any details on how the child died.