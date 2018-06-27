Major Crash Shuts Down I-10 West at Transmountain Video

UPDATE:

The crash was cleared at approximately 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

EARLIER:

I-10 at Transmountain remains closed as of 12:30 p.m. after a major crash involving two semi-trucks and a pickup truck that happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

West Valley Fire Department were first on the scene to the crash and El Paso Police and Fire Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly thereafter. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say I-10 will be closed for several hours as crews work to clean the scene.