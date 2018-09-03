Long-term parking rates at El Paso International Airport increase
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Local jet-setters can now expect to pay a little extra on their next trip before they even walk inside the airport.
This weekend, long-term parking rates at the El Paso International Airport officially increased to up to $7 per day. The hourly rate for the long-term lot will stay at $1.
Short-term parking rates for both the hourly and maximum daily rate will also remain the same, according to officials.
Below is a list of airport parking fees:
- Long Term Parking Lot
- 0 - 10 minutes: Free
- 11 minutes - 1 hr.: $1.00
- Each additional hour: $1.00
- Maximum daily rate: $7.00
- Short Term Parking Lot
- 0 - 10 minutes: Free
- 11 minutes - 1 hr.: $1.00
- Each additional hour: $1.00
- Maximum daily rate: $15.00
City council approved the increase on August 21 to subsidize parking lot maintenance and operations costs for the 2019 budget.
For more parking information, please visit flyelpaso.com.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
