Long-term parking rates at El Paso International Airport increase

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Local jet-setters can now expect to pay a little extra on their next trip before they even walk inside the airport.

This weekend, long-term parking rates at the El Paso International Airport officially increased to up to $7 per day. The hourly rate for the long-term lot will stay at $1.

Short-term parking rates for both the hourly and maximum daily rate will also remain the same, according to officials.

Below is a list of airport parking fees:

Long Term Parking Lot 0 - 10 minutes: Free 11 minutes - 1 hr.: $1.00 Each additional hour: $1.00 Maximum daily rate: $7.00

Short Term Parking Lot 0 - 10 minutes: Free 11 minutes - 1 hr.: $1.00 Each additional hour: $1.00 Maximum daily rate: $15.00



City council approved the increase on August 21 to subsidize parking lot maintenance and operations costs for the 2019 budget.

For more parking information, please visit flyelpaso.com.