Local therapy dog organization in need of more volunteers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Therapy Dogs International, Chapter #225, a local organization, is recruiting dog owners to get their dogs involved and become volunteers.

"Therapy dogs are born, not made. They have to have the personality for it. They have to be easy going. They can't get stressed out in certain environments," Volunteer Fransisco Romero tells KTSM.

Owners can attend training classes around El Paso to get their dogs certified to become therapy dogs, or contact the organization for further help on training.

"A lot of times individuals are more concerned that they can't do it because they don't necessarily know what it entails or how possible it actually is," President of the chapter Davina Heredia said. "There's a lot of benefits not just to the community, but to yourself. To enhance the relationship you have with your pets at home."



These volunteers visit organizations like the Rescue Mission of El Paso, as well as schools and hospitals.

"We had some people that just smile. As soon as they see the dogs their faces lit up, and it makes them forget about their problems from a little while," Romero shared.

However, the organization says with the lack of volunteers, the outreach for dog owners in the Sun City is a huge priority.

"Just getting out there and making sure that everyone who wants our services can get them. Get involved, get involved," Romero said.

For more information, visit the organization's website or their Facebook page.