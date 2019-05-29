Local teacher wins big on Ellen show

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) - A local educator, who went viral on social media with his motivational message, went from the classroom to the Ellen show on NBC.

Class may be over for many of the students in the Borderland, but dozens joined together for one teacher Tuesday afternoon.

Ricky Ramirez, a former A.V.I.D. teacher at Canyon Hills Middle School pushed his students towards college readiness.

Ramirez created the video 'Why I Teach' encouraging students and teachers to reach their full potential.

After the video going viral, Ramirez found himself in front of the cameras with Ellen Degeneres.

"I try to spread just positivity and be a positive light in the world. At least for our city or the northeast and it goes along with what Ellen preaches which is just be kind to one another," Ramirez said.

During the show, Ellen brought Mr. Ramirez on stage. Mr. Ramirez received the chance to introduce himself where he explained his upbringing and how the A.V.I.D. program in which he worked in was removed due to budget cuts.

Ellen gave him a chance to win cash through her popular game 'Holey Roller'. Ramirez needed to roll a small ball through a small opening to win. After three missed tries, Ellen gave Ramirez some assistance earning Ramirez $100,000.

The teacher saw the episode along with many of his students. It's those students Ramirez continues to serve the Iessons which once changed his own life, "It all boils down to teachers who believed in me. Teachers who didn't hold my short comings against me and inspired me to be better than what I was," Ramirez said.

He delivered his messages to students who walk the same halls he once did in northeast El Paso.

"You may think that it's just a college readiness program, but it's different. He feels like if he's your family. To some people he can feel like your brother or another father figure. He's so special," sixth grader, Zoey Cereceres said.

Ramirez told KTSM he's taking the summer to decide where he wants to go, but plans to continue motivating the youth.