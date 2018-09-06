Local reaction to Beto O'Rourke's appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) - Beto O'Rourke's campaign team here in El Paso organized a viewing party of his appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show for his supporters at the Alamo Drafthouse.

"I really feel like he represents the people so seeing other people from out of town really believe in him too is just very inspiring," O'Rourke supporter Andrea Calleros shared.

Many people showed up, and tell KTSM why they're backing him in his quest to be Texas' next Junior Senator.

"I hope that people can actually listen to him and what he stands for. I think we need to have an open mind right now that we're very divided politically and just really do your research who you're voting for and what they represent," Calleros said.

Despite receiving more National attention, El Paso journalist Bob Moore tells KTSM O'Rourke needs to define himself to Texas voters before Cruz does it for him.

"His campaign is resonating with a lot of people. The key question for him is going to be, is it resonating with enough Texans. He clearly struck a cord across the country, but is that going to be enough to win a very conservative state like Texas," Moore explained.

No matter what, even O'Rourke's supporters say what matters is for everyone to turn out and vote.

"We really do support him and I'm hoping that it will really make people go out and vote," Calleros shared.

Election date is on November 6th.