Local pool construction business launches reality show

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - With the help from a local videographer, one family is running a local pool business -- and launching a reality show.

Miguel-Angel Mercado is the owner of Ocean Gallery USA and Dorian Construction, which specialize in creating one-of-a-kind water entertainments.

Every project is different, ranging from backyard patios to state-of-the-art aquariums.

"There's not one day where I do the exact thing as something else and that in itself instead of going in an office is a blessing to me," Mercado told KTSM.

The family's show, "Texas Tanks", is giving a sneak-peek at what it takes to run an aquatic business in the Sun City.

Inspired by the works of famous reality shows, they hope they’ll be able to attract a bigger audience.

"It’s like Tank'd, it's combined with pawns and with bubble walls," Mercado said.

They're showing their viewers a personal look into their job, as well as representing the Borderland.

“We're showing parts of El Paso in between scenes or we're showing the mountains or Chico Tacos. The challenge is to get it out there and to get networks interested in it. We're kind of El Paso's best kept secret” Mercado said.

Click HERE to see episodes "Texas Tanks".