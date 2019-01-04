Local impact of partial government shutdown

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) - With no real end in sight, the Borderland has seen the effects of the partial government shutdown. However local lawmakers and businesses are trying to help federal workers that are affected.

"I'm so ready to get to work and reopen the government, ready to tackle some of the biggest issues and challenges of our generation," El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar said.

As the changing of guard rang in the new year on Capitol Hill, the partial government shutdown is just about entering its second week that's leaving more than 380,000 federal employees still waiting for a pay check.

Local Credit Unions have stepped in to help by providing solutions.

"If they are current members of the credit union if they have a loan with us we have extension programs we also have the ability to forgive any penalties if they have cbs or certificates if they want to take that money out," Jim Huff from First Light Credit Union shared, "We are offering these services through the entire shutdown for however long that goes most of our programs have an initial offering of 60 days because we anticipate it will end by 60 days but if it goes beyond that we will be reevaluating and finding ways to help our members through."

This shutdown not only affects paychecks for federal workers, but funding for nine of fifteen Cabinet-Level Departments to include the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, and Interior. That means limited resources for trash pick up for National parks like the Chamizal National Memorial.

"Obviously the first thing out of the gate we've got to reopen the government this is absurd that the government is shut down over a singular issue and I hope that the president and his supporters in the Congress and the Senate understand that we have far more important things to do," Escobar said.

First Light Credit Union told KTSM anyone who is being affected by the shutdown but not a member, can still seek assistance with them.