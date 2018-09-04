Local family shows support for family of Greyhound bus driver killed in crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A local family is showing support for another Borderland family who lost their father in a Greyhound Bus crash, saying they know their pain all too well.

Last week, the friend of the Greyhound bus driver killed in a horrific crash in Northern New Mexico, told KTSM that on the morning of the wreck, Luis Alvarez was talking about shopping for limousines for his daughter's Quinceanera -- something that hit home for the Herrera family.

"Luis Alvarez was doing that. He was planning to make his daughter feel like a princess, you know. And as a dad, I know what it is," said Jesse Herrera.

The two families don't know each other, but the family of Gabriel Morales, who died in a 2013 drunk driving crash, says they feel a connection to the family of Luis Alvarez.

Veronica and Jesse Herrera saw the news story of the head-on wreck that killed Alvarez.

"I got touched by it because we went through the same situation," said Jesse Herrera.

Just like Luis Alvarez was doing for his daughter, Gabriel Morales was planning a Quincenera for his niece. Now, they are offering to donate bus limousine services for Luis' daughter.

"I know that this is far from their mind probably because they are grieving," said Veronica Herrera.

When Veronica's brother died, the family halted plans for their daughter's celebration. Months later, they realized Gabriel would have wanted her to celebrate.

"Maybe if she doesn't want to do the Quincenera maybe the sweet sixteen because that's what dad wanted," said Jesse Herrera.

They said their offer will stand until the family is ready.

"There's not one day that you don't grieve that sudden loss like this family, because you don't get to say a goodbye," said Veronica Herrera.

The Herrera family is hoping other businesses will step up to help Luis' daughter have the beautiful Quincenera that Luis would have wanted for her.