Local businesses benefit from UTEP home games Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Some fans spend game day in the area checking out what local shops have to offer.

Servers at Ode Brewing said they see more people walk in for a meal or some drinks before and after UTEP home games and when the miners are doing well or at the beginning of the season their tables seem to fill up.

One UTEP season pass holder said he tailgates with a group of friends ahead of the game and occasionally stops by different businesses near UTEP.

"If I'm just having some drinks in the area if I want food I'll go to the local businesses and get some food from the local restaurants in the area. As far as retail shopping not much retail shopping but it is a good opportunity to see other businesses and see what other businesses have to offer that you may not have seen if you weren't in the area," said UTEP fan Erik Olivas.

The owner of "Up and Running," a specialty retail store in the area said they don't see business pick up during games but do see larger crowds which means more people are seeing what his store has to offer.

Fans and local businesses I've spoken with says they're excited when the miners play at home whether they are here to watch the game or to get benefit from more customers.