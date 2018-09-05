List of El Paso traffic closures for first week of September

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) - There are several closures in East, Northeast and West El Paso this week.

The Mall Braided Ramps Project will close two right lanes on I-10 East from Airway to Viscount. Crews will be removing barriers in that area starting Wednesday at 9 p.m. and will clear up by 5 a.m. Thursday.

In Northeast El Paso, there will be continuous closures until further notice, as crews continue to work on the U.S. 54 Widening and Illumination project. The north entrance to El Paso Community College will be closed, while the south entrance ramp to El Paso Community College is now open.

In West El Paso, nightly closures will take place as crews work on the Mesa Park Project. These will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday through Friday.

There will be a complete closure on I-10 East between Sunland Park and Executive Center. Crews will remove traffic barriers in the area. Drivers heading east will need to exit at the Sunland Park exit ramp and use Mesa to enter the freeway at Executive Center.