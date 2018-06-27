El Paso News

Let's Cook El Paso with Jerusalem Grill

Mediterranean food

By:

Posted: Jun 27, 2018 08:37 AM MST

Updated: Jun 27, 2018 08:37 AM MST

El Paso, Tx (KTSM) - Jerusalem Grill is the only Mediterranean buffet available in El Paso. Here is a a look at how to make a Chicken Kabob. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected