El Paso News

Let's Cook El Paso with Entrecote

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 08:56 AM MST

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 08:56 AM MST

El Paso, TX (KTSM) - Entrecote and Co is a French Bistro that just opened in the Sun City, offering a taste of France in El Paso.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected