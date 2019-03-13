La Fe Clinic hosts Blood Drive in Segundo Barrio Wednesday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: MGN Graphics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe and Vitalant are holding a blood drive in the heart of Segundo Barrio Wednesday afternoon, and all are encouraged to stop by and help save a life.

The drive will be held from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the La Fe Culture and Technology Center located at 721 S. Ochoa Street. Donors are encouraged to enter the rear building on South Ochoa Street.

Each donation could help save up to three lives. Everyone who donates will receive free prizes and giveaways. You are encouraged to eat a full meal and drink fluids before donating. All donors must be at least 18-years-old and present a valid photo ID.