Keeping Faith Alive at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - It isn't your average El Paso church. It's been in the Borderland for 125 years, and El Sagrado Corazon or Sacred Heart is literally the heart of the Segundo Barrio.

Just like the community that surrounds it, the church is humble and shows what it means to have a servant's heart.

"It's a wonderful parish, but a challenging parish to be part of, to be the pastor," Father Ronald Gonzalez confesses. "The collection is still that dollar or two that it was, you know, 25 or 30 years ago."

Though full of faith and love for all, Sacred Heart is facing a number of challenges. Sacred Heart is in a historic neighborhood just outside Downtown El Paso, but the location isn't ideal. With the church within walking distance of the U.S.-Mexico border, migrants come and go.

"We don't even have air conditions. We have swamp coolers, so in the summertime, you'll see a person or two faint," Father Ron said. "There's no parking except street parking. People have to pay on Saturdays. Sundays it's free, so it's a challenge where we physically are."

After standing tall for more than a century, the church must also find new ways to bring a new generation to believers.

"The young people only come here to go to mass and then vámonos. They're here for the confirmation, then vámonos until they're married and then vámonos until they get their kid baptized. It's a challenge," said Father Ron.

Sacred Heart's red bricks are worn and faded by the desert sun, its wooden window panes chipped, but faith keeps the doors open. At a time when the Catholic Church is under scrutiny, Father Ron reminds the faithful that it's about more than a church.

"Regardless of some of the people who have made horrible, horrible sins and hurt others. This represents more than just us individually. It represents the history of faith in this Downtown area and the history of El Paso itself.

To help Sacred Heart, you can donate through their website by clicking here.