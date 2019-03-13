Juarez maquiladora closes without notice Video

Cd. Juarez, Mex. (KTSM) - According to an attorney representing workers in Juarez, about 600 workers have been left without a job after a maquiladora closed without notice last weekend.

The plant called "North American Mailing Service," closed late weekend after the directors of the plant removed all of the equipment and left the city. One worker who we spoke to said she showed up to work Tuesday hoping someone would let her in.

"Right now we were waiting to see if they would let us in because it was the time we usually go in. No one has let us in, no one has come out to tell us what's happening," worker Ana Sanchez said.

Attorneys say the maquiladora processes the mail of U.S. Banks that are sent to customers.