El Paso
78°
Sponsored by
El Paso
78°
NEWS
Local News
Military News
Education News
State News
National News
Border Immigration
Hidden History
Elections 2018
Abundant Living Faith Center warning of email scam
The City calls off deal with contractors for delayed project
Interview: City council raises, arena ruling
How Kavanaugh's SCOTUS confirmation could affect Texas
Group creates country tune 'Beto Song' supporting O'Rourke over Ted Cruz for Texas Senate
Bowie High School vandalism costs $150,000 in damage
WEATHER
Weather
Weather Cameras
Photo Submission
El Paso Weather: Staying dry next couple of days
El Paso Weather: Labor Day rain chances
El Paso Weather: Temperatures will drop as Rain Chances Increase
El Paso Weather: Relief from triple digit heat is coming
El Paso Weather: Triple digits continue
Tuesday's Weather: Hot and dry
TRAFFIC
WAZE
Four people taken to hospital after motorcycle accident in East El Paso
Suspected drunk driver causes crash in Northeast El Paso
Serious motorcycle crash shuts down I-10 East for six hours
Gas prices up, relief could be on the way
Construction Closures: September 4-6, 2018
Semi hits traffic light support wire, forcing closure of I-10E at Executive
SPORTS
9 Overtime
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers
Auto Racing
2017 Ultimate Football Guide
Francisco Mejia called up to Padres as Chihuahuas begin postseason
Battle of the Aggies renews in Utah
Kai Locksley set to start for UTEP against UNLV
Lauren Crenshaw named C-USA Offensive Player Of The Week
UTEP loses center Gatewood for season with torn ACL
Bowie High School vandalism costs $150,000 in damage
COMMUNITY
El Paso Proud
Let's Cook El Paso
Your Home Improvement Network
Healthy Mothers Healthy Families
Clear The Shelters
TV SCHEDULE
NBC Programming
CONTESTS
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
El Paso News
Interview: City council raises, arena ruling
Posted:
Sep 04, 2018 08:12 PM MST
Updated:
Sep 04, 2018 08:12 PM MST
Don't Miss
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lupe Valdez, Gov. Greg Abbott agree to statewide debate
Suspect arrested in Taos compound case has ties to '93 WTC bombing
SPECIAL REPORT: Germans at Fort Bliss
Special Report: Braceros on the Border
Special Report: Skin Deep
Special Report: Biggest Property Value Jumps
Trending Stories
Latest News
Local News
Bowie High School vandalism costs $150,000 in damage
Interview: City council raises, arena ruling
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Group creates country tune 'Beto Song' supporting O'Rourke over Ted Cruz for Texas Senate
Several teens thrown from SUV in Labor Day accident on Railroad, names released by El Paso Police
Abundant Living Faith Center warning of email scam
Local News
What to expect for dove hunting season in Texas
TEA responds to criticisms of new A-F ratings
Drawing attention to pneumococcal diseases in Texas
Stay Connected
KTSM NBC
NC9 Sports
KTSM NBC
ElPasoProud iPhone App
ElPasoProud Android App