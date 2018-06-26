Immigration Debate Reignites Jail Inmates Controversy Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(KTSM) - The current immigration debate in the Borderland and across the country has reignited a controversy over the housing of federal inmates at the El Paso County Jail.

El Paso County Commissioners Court will take up the issue at a special meeting Thursday at the request of Commissioner Vince Perez.

"I don't think the county should have ever been put in this position, but here we are," Perez told KTSM on Monday.

Perez has been a vocal opponent of the county's long-standing contract with the U.S. Marshals Service.

The commissioner said the number of federal inmates detained at the Downtown detention facility has spiked since President Trump's 'zero tolerance' immigration policy went into effect last month.

According to Perez, before 'zero tolerance,' the county housed roughly 700 federal prisoners at any given time.

That number has recently spiked to roughly 1,000, he said, adding that 90 percent of the detainees are facing immigration charges, and some are immigrant parents separated from children.

"The fact that we have 1,000 federal inmates that we're voluntarily housing, I think, underscores the fact that we have far too many jail beds that taxpayers are helping to support," Perez said.

El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles supports helping the feds with their prisoners. Wiles told KTSM if the county doesn't house the inmates, private jails will and will take the federal funding along with them.

As for immigration, Wiles—who opposes the separation of immigrant families—has forbidden his deputies from working off-duty at the Tornillo 'tent city' facility, something Perez believes to be a contradiction.

"I don't understand how the sheriff can be against allowing sheriff's deputies to moonlight at the facility, but yet allow them to detain (immigrants) full-time as their primary job," Perez said.

Wiles told KTSM the issues are "totally different."

"I can't refuse to do the job I'm sworn to do by refusing prisoners at the front door," Wiles said. "But I certainly can refuse to have my officers work an extra-duty job that is not my responsibility, never was, and never should have been."