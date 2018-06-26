Immigrant parents speak at media press conference about family separation

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) -

The Annunciation House received 32 parents originally detained for trying to enter the country illegally, made their arrival yesterday by bus and U.S. Border Patrol units.

"It is so important that the legal community has been trying to come together to give these people a meaningful chance at justice and pursuing their cases." Legal Coordinator of the Annunciation House Taylor Levy tells KTSM.

Those with criminal charges have been withdrawn when President Trump reversed his family separation, and now they’re hoping to reunite when their children.

"The government currently is not making any sort of efforts to ensure that either the parent or child knows where each other is," Melissa Lopez, Executive Director of the Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services said.

Lopez says the current system that’s in place right now for parents’ finding their children is a 1-800 number.

“The mechanism that the government has created for parents to find their kids, the telephone number they set up, is not working," Lopez explained.

Parents who choose to stay in the U.S. will still have to wait for their case to be heard by an immigration judge.

However organizations like D-M-R-S and the Annunciation House continue to fight for both adults and kids being held in detention.

"The outpouring of offers and support, the legal community across the country, I think is going to ensure that that is the case," Director of the Annunciation House Ruben Garcia shared.

6 of the 32 parents will be speaking at a follow-up press conference to the media at 2:30 this afternoon.