IHOP celebrates Free Pancake Day - for a good cause

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Fluffy, buttery, yummy goodness. Yes, a short stack of those delicious IHOP® buttermilk pancakes will be free to customers on Tuesday, March 12 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at local IHOP® restaurants.

Free Pancake Day is an effort to support their Flip it Forward for Kids program which partners with children's charities including the Children's Miracle Network hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children. The company is hoping to raise $4 million from customers through fundraising efforts from March 12 through April 14.

In January, IHOP® invited three kid chefs, Brody Simoncini, 6, Nellie Mainor, 8, and Coleman Giles, 15 to the IHOP® test kitchen to cook their pancake recipes for special guest judges. In February, IHOP selected Brody Simoncini as the 2019 Kid Chef Champion with his sumptuous recipe for OREO® Oh My Goodness pancakes. The order includes two hot, fluffy buttermilk pancakes made with OREO® cookie pieces, cupcake icing, and whipped topping.

The OREO® Oh My Goodness pancakes will be available to order through April 14. The company says $1 from every stack sold will benefit the IHOP Free Pancake Day charity partners.

