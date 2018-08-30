El Paso, Texas (KTSM) - Homeland Security Investigations agents are on the scene of a far east El Paso home where they say a couple was harboring undocumented immigrants.

Agents arrived at the house in the 12000 block of Bob Heasley just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A man and woman were taken into custody along with 13 undocumented immigrants, four of them under the age of 18, ICE spokesperson Leticia Zamarripa said.

The group will not be processed for any possible criminal history or immigration history, Zamarripa said. All are believed to be Mexican nationals.

