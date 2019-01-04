EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - An arrest warrant in Ohio has been issued for Jeffery Luke Westerman, the executive director of the Humane Society of El Paso, according to court records.

The Franklin County District Attorney's Office in Columbus, Ohio issued an arrest warrant for Westerman on Dec. 27. His indictment includes 19 charges; 16 on unlawful securities practices, two counts of grand theft and one count of theft from a person in a protected class.

Westerman has been with the Humane Society for about a year as it's executive director. In that position, he has said his goal is to make El Paso a no-kill city.

The Humane Society's of El Paso's Board of Directors issued a statement through a public relations firm in response to media reports of Westerman's arrest warrant.

"Our initial investigation yields no evidence that Mr. Westerman, acting in his official capacity, has in any way compromised the financial integrity the Humane Society of El Paso," the statement said. "The Board has given Mr. Westerman time to deal with his personal legal matters. Our staff continues to work hard toward our mission and purpose of building a better community for all animals through adoptions, education, foster-care, volunteer work and community events. Our shelter animals remain our main focus and we ask the community to keep the best interest of our animals in mind."

According to the documents, the offenses occurred from as early as 2013 to as late as Dec. 10 of 2018.

Without much detail, the indictment says Westerman allegedly did the following: