Hozier to play Abraham Chavez Theater on Halloween

Courtesy: Hozier

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Just days after chart-topping Irish singer-songwriter, Hozier, released his sophomore album Wasteland, Baby! comes the news that he will perform on Halloween at the Abraham Chavez Theater in El Paso.

The singer's second album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart on March 1. The record includes 14-tracks including the current singles "Movement" and "Almost (Sweet Music)."

“I am so thrilled with Wasteland, Baby! debuting as a Billboard No. 1. Thank you to my fans and listeners for their incredible support," Hozier said. "This is handmade, homemade music, and I have to thank everyone who worked so hard to give it this opportunity and let it be heard. I'm so grateful and so thrilled.”

Hozier's debut album in 2013 included "Take Me to Church," which was later nominated for the 2015 Grammy for Song of the Year. He was also named Billboard's 2015 Top Rock Artist.

While on tour for his Spring leg of the Wasteland, Baby! tour, the singer announced a new set of dates in the fall which will end in El Paso on Halloween. The first leg includes sold-out shows in Nashville, Austin, and Los Angeles. It will conclude in Spokane, WA on April 14 before the singer heads to Australia and New Zeland for a select group of shows.

Hozier will also be performing at Hangout Fest, Boston Calling, LaureLive Music Festival, and Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival before embarking on the fall leg of the tour which will bring him to the Sun City.

NEW DATES

10/17 Portland, OR Rose Garden Theater of the Clouds

10/18 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/19 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center

10/21 Sacramento, CA Memorial Auditorium

10/24 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

10/25 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

10/26 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/29 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

10/30 Albuquerque, NM Kiva Auditorium

10/31 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre

Tickets for Hozier's October 31 concert will go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com or the Plaza Theater Box Office.