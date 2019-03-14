High winds cause damage to El Pasoan's property in South-Central

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) - Some folks in South-Central El Paso are not only seeing some high winds, but some damage done to their valuable belongings.

The aftermath of Tuesday's winds were strong enough to tear down two large tree trunks from one residents backyard. One of them tipping over a chain link fence and smashing the next door neighbors truck. The fallen tree fell on the frond end, and damaged some of the bumper as well as part of the home.