EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Police closed down Paisano Drive from Spur 1966 to San Francisco due to a head on crash.

Two cars were involved and two people were transported with injuries.

This is close to the UTEP campus, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

KTSM will provide updates as they become available.