Has El Paso USL given away its team name?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A mysterious message on several local billboards may be the first hint at the team name for El Paso's first United Soccer League team.

You might have seen a billboard near Downtown El Paso with what appears be a railroad car with graffiti reading, "it's coming."

There's a "915" in one corner and a soccer ball in the other.

The 'El Paso Locomotive' is one of five possible names for the planned pro--team owned by Mountain Star Sports Group. The other possible team names are the Stars, Estrellas, Lagartos and Tejanos.

One El Pasoan KTSM spoke with said he's still holding out hope for the "El Paso Lagartos."

"Like the Chihuahuas, they named the Chihuahuas that because they wanted the attention, the El Paso attention," said Alec Gachupin. "I think Lagartos maybe. Its historic and everybody knows downtown when they had the gators."

Mountain Star is preparing for the team's launch.

It's proposing millions of dollars worth of improvements to Southwest University Park for the soccer team's initial games, as it works toward a stadium of its own.