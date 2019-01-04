Group looking to preserve Duranguito fears possible demolition

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - The fear of history repeating itself in downtown El Paso has some people feeling uneasy about the future of Duranguito.

On Thursday evening, A local preservationist group known as "Paso Del Sur" posted on social media saying, "At 6:45 PM our time the 3rd court of appeals suspended the demolition permit given to the City by the Texas Historical Commission until Jan 14. We don't trust the City so we will be keeping vigil."

A video posted to Paso del Sur's Facebook page by Jud Burgess showed who appeared to be City of El Paso Development Architect Laura Foster unlocking the fencing currently surrounding the area of the proposed Multipurpose Center (MPC).

The fight over the land has been an ongoing issue October 2017, when the City initially announced that the neighborhood was the preferred site for the project that was approved by voters as part of the 2012 Quality of Life Bond.

Preservationists at Duranguito Thursday night told KTSM they now fear the City may be preparing for demolition, which is why they are keeping watch.

KTSM reached out to a spokesperson with the City of El Paso to ask if there were plans for demolition. KTSM was told to their knowledge, there were no plans for demolition today.