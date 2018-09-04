Group creates country tune 'Beto Song' supporting O'Rourke over Ted Cruz for Texas Senate

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A country tune supporting El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke in his bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz was released last week.

Shayna Brown, who runs the Chez Boom Audio studio in Austin, posted the song on Aug. 29 on YouTube.

"The Beto Song," was produced independently of the campaign, Brown said.

"We just really liked him and my brother (Andrew Levin) is very political, so we did the song," Brown said.

It was written by Danny Levin and performed by various artists who chose to stay anonymous, Brown said.

"They want to keep their political views to themselves," Brown said.

Instead, they are going by the name the "Betones."

The video was edited using public domain videos by Kyle Decker, a UT-Austin student.

The video can be seen here: